'New star of British jazz' Emily Masser will perform live in Derbyshire town
Emily will sing at No 28. Belper on Sunday, April 27 where she will be accompanied by backing musicians. Her latest album, Songs With My Father, was released this year and features her dad who is the acclaimed saxophonist Dean Masser.
The young singer’s burgeoning talent has been recognised by jazz luminaries such as Claire Martin and Liane Carroll, who have both praised her original approach to interpretation, making timeless classics sound newly minted and excitingly different.
Emily’s musical prowess was further highlighted by her notable contribution to the respected Clark Tracey Quintet’s album ‘Introducing Emily Masser’. This album promoted UK Jazz News to describe Emily as a “New Star of British Jazz.”
Alyn Shipton, of BBC Radio 5 Jazz Record Requests, commented: “Emily is a singer with a wonderful future ahead.”
Belper Jazz Company has arranged her April 27 concert which starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £18 from www.skiddle.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.