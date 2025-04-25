'New star of British jazz' Emily Masser will perform live in Derbyshire town

Emily Masser will perform at No 28, Belper on April 27, 2025.
Gifted jazz singer Emily Masser will perform her latest work at a live show in Derbyshire.

Emily will sing at No 28. Belper on Sunday, April 27 where she will be accompanied by backing musicians. Her latest album, Songs With My Father, was released this year and features her dad who is the acclaimed saxophonist Dean Masser.

The young singer’s burgeoning talent has been recognised by jazz luminaries such as Claire Martin and Liane Carroll, who have both praised her original approach to interpretation, making timeless classics sound newly minted and excitingly different.

Emily’s musical prowess was further highlighted by her notable contribution to the respected Clark Tracey Quintet’s album ‘Introducing Emily Masser’. This album promoted UK Jazz News to describe Emily as a “New Star of British Jazz.”

Alyn Shipton, of BBC Radio 5 Jazz Record Requests, commented: “Emily is a singer with a wonderful future ahead.”

Belper Jazz Company has arranged her April 27 concert which starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £18 from www.skiddle.com

