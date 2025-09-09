New song release marking World Suicide Prevention Day supports CALM

Lyricist Lloyd James is marking World Suicide Prevention Day (10th September 2025) with the release of a powerful new track, Out Of The Shadows, by The Heartland Country Music Club.

From 10th September to 10th October 2025, £1 from every Bandcamp download will be donated via Work for Good to Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a leading UK charity dedicated to preventing suicide and providing frontline support to people in crisis.

Link to Bandcamp - theheartlandcountrymusicclub.bandcamp.com/track/out-of-the-shadows-single-release

Out Of The Shadows is an uplifting, anthemic track about moving beyond negative thoughts and finding hope in the light. The lyrics were written by Lloyd from his own personal experiences of overcoming periods of negative and harmful thoughts. Thanks to advances in AI music technology, his words have been brought to life with full musical arrangements and vocals, creating a modern song with timeless themes.

Out Of The Shadows - The Heartland Country Music Club. Lyrics by Lloyd James.

“Writing lyrics helped save me when I was at my lowest,” says Lloyd. “They tell stories we hold on to, and sometimes even a single line can give someone the strength to carry on. This song is my way of giving back - of saying there is always hope, and you are not alone.”

By supporting CALM, Lloyd hopes the release can raise both funds and awareness at a time when suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.