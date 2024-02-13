Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New names include Jax Jones and Caity Baser joining headliner Becky Hill on 12 July, whilst The Selecter and Kezia Gill will join headliner Tom Jones on 13 July.

The new inclusions will enhance an already stellar roster of performers set to grace the stage at Markeaton Park from 12-14 July, joining the likes of Madness and Rick Astley.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now via smmrsessions.com / ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans can follow @smmrsessions for the latest news and updates.

Becky Hill is set to kick off Derby Summer Sessions on Friday, 12 July, joined by Jax Jones and Caity Baser. Jax Jones, renowned British DJ, record producer, and songwriter, is celebrated for his fusion of house, dance-pop, and electronic music, with a career marked by hits including the BRIT-nominated "You Don't Know Me" ft. Raye, "Breathe" ft. Ina Wroldsen, and "All Day and Night".

Beyond his captivating rhythms, Jax Jones’ pioneering contributions to music boast eight UK Top 10 singles and over 10 billion global audio streams. His dynamic electro-pop style is set to electrify the Derby Summer Sessions.

Also joining the bill is Caity Baser, swiftly rising as one of the UK's most exciting pop phenomena and a BRIT Award nominee, she’s set to charm the audience with her provocative and catchy tracks. Baser’s "Pretty Boys" and "Feels This Good" promise to bring an unforgettable start to the festival.

On Saturday, 13 July, The Selecter and Kezia Gill will take to the stage at Markeaton Park, joining legendary Tom Jones.

The Selecter, led by vocalist Pauline Black, are renowned figures in the 2 Tone ska revival movement, famed for their socially and politically conscious music, including hit “On My Radio" which showcases their blend of ska, punk, and reggae. Local Nottingham-based artist Kezia Gill, known for her voice of the blues, will also perform at the first-ever Derby Summer Sessions with hits like "I’m Here" and "Whiskey Over Ice".

For the first time, TK Maxx will join Derby Summer Sessions as presenting partner, as part of a new agreement with Cuffe & Taylor shows across the country including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Live at The Piece Hall, Depot Live, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, Southampton Summer Sessions.

“Cuffe & Taylor programmes a vibrant array of live shows across the nation, catering for every individual taste, making TK Maxx a natural fit for a partnership with us. On both a local and national level, TK Maxx’s approach to business and their support of charities are values we felt aligned particularly well with our Cuffe & Taylor shows.

Much like the varied offering of our live event programming,” added Peter Taylor, co-found of Cuffe & Taylor. “TK Maxx works tirelessly to make sure their customer experience engages people across a broad range of tastes and interests. We’ve also been impressed by TK Maxx’s commitment to community, their dedication to helping vulnerable children and young people across the UK, and their thoughtful approach to partnerships. We welcome them to our shows and look forward to celebrating together in 2024.”

A TK Maxx spokesperson said: “Everyone knows, there’s no deal like a TK Maxx deal. Our big brands at small prices mean that, without fail, our customers always get something more special for less. And that’s just us on a normal day.

"This summer we’re going even bigger by giving away 5,000 festival tickets to our most loyal customers through our reward programme, Treasure.

"By signing up on TKMaxx.com, savvy TK Maxx superfans will be the first to find out how they can get their hands on tickets to events up and down the country. Because there’s no summer like a TK Maxx summer."