Shadows of the Silhouette will headline Glow Music & Art Festival in Ilkeston market place on August 20, 2023.

The free, family-friendly Glow Music & Art Festival will make its grand debut in Ilkeston market place on August 20, 2023, from noon to 9pm.

Indie/alternative group Shadows of a Silhouette, who played on the main stage at this year’s Y Not, will headline an extensive line-up of bands, singers and DJs.

Shadows of a Silhouette, comprising Nathan Brown, Reece Carter, Tyler Henderson and Fergus Murtagh who hail from Amber Valley and Chesterfield, are influenced by Arctic Monkeys, White Stripes, Kings of Leon and Radiohead among others, and have released more than 25 original songs on platforms like Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon. Their songs have been championed by Dean Jackson on BBC Music Introducing to radio listeners throughout the East Midlands.

On their website, Shadows of a Silhouette say: “Their enthusiastic sound incorporates relentless energy, pulsating guitars, catchy riffs and prominent lyrics. It is rich and industrious, heavily influenced by their working class background.”

With pop, rock, electronic and classical sounds, the Glow festival’s mesmerising line-up features artists who will get the audience dancing and singing. There is a wide range of musical genres, promising songs and sounds to suit all tastes.

Performers include Ada Blue whose EP Ice Cream Kisses was released earlier this year, indie outfit The Mease, electronic dance music artist Jamie Joseph, rock band The Bloom and soulful singer Lara Grant.

Other artists performing will be electronic dance duo Joey Garner and Sophie Bowls who sound fuses electronic and classical elements, folk singer-songerwriter Ellie Stainsby, The Roster who bring Latin rhythms to the festival, grunge outift Airport Dad, singer Charlotte Moon and DJ Le Grand PaPii.

Attendees can marvel at awe-inspiring art installations, participate in interactive workshops and indulge in delectable treats from food vendors throughout the day.

Businesses have warmly welcomed the celebration of creativity and talent and united to ensure the event is a success. Their support includes sponsoring stages and art installations to providing festival essentials like food, beverages and merchandise.

Liza Earl, owner of a popular beauty and hair salon in Ilkeston, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the inaugural Glow Music & Art Festival. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our town's creativity and artistic spirit. We're looking forward to a day filled with art, music, and the joyous presence of our local community.”

Ilkeston’s mayor Frank Phillips said: “The Glow Music & Art Festival exemplifies the spirit of Ilkeston – a town brimming with creativity and unity. I wholeheartedly support this event, and I believe it will provide a platform for our talented artists and enhance the sense of community in our town. I encourage everyone to attend and experience the magic this festival has to offer.”

The Glow Music & Art Festival is a non-ticketed, free event, and families are encouraged to join in the festivities.

For more information and updates, go to www.glowmusicandartfest.co.uk.