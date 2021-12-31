New date in Derbyshire for Tina Turner tribute show
A new date has been announced in Derbyshire for Tina Turner tribute show What’s Love Got To Do With It?
The production will be hosted at Derby Arena on September 25, 2022 following a postponment by promoters from the original date of January 23 this year.
What’s Love Got To Do With It? celebrates the music and career of a rock and soul legend, including hits such as Proud Mary, River Deep, Simply The Best and Private Dancer.
Tickets are on sale now from £20 to £29.50 and can be bought from derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255800. Tickets bought for the original date remain valid for the new one.
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe