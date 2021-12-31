New date in Derbyshire for Tina Turner tribute show

What's Love Got To Do With It? will be staged at Derby Arena in September, 2022 (photo: David A Lee).

The production will be hosted at Derby Arena on September 25, 2022 following a postponment by promoters from the original date of January 23 this year.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? celebrates the music and career of a rock and soul legend, including hits such as Proud Mary, River Deep, Simply The Best and Private Dancer.

Tickets are on sale now from £20 to £29.50 and can be bought from derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255800. Tickets bought for the original date remain valid for the new one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...