New date in Derbyshire for Tina Turner tribute show

A new date has been announced in Derbyshire for Tina Turner tribute show What’s Love Got To Do With It?

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 31st December 2021, 7:00 am
What's Love Got To Do With It? will be staged at Derby Arena in September, 2022 (photo: David A Lee).

The production will be hosted at Derby Arena on September 25, 2022 following a postponment by promoters from the original date of January 23 this year.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? celebrates the music and career of a rock and soul legend, including hits such as Proud Mary, River Deep, Simply The Best and Private Dancer.

Tickets are on sale now from £20 to £29.50 and can be bought from derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255800. Tickets bought for the original date remain valid for the new one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

READ THIS: Spitting Image star Luke Kempner tours new show Macho Macho Man to Sheffield

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe

DerbyshireTina TurnerDerbyshire Times