New date for concert of Queen songs in Chesterfield

An Evening of Queen – I Want to Break Free Tour will now be performed on Thursday, August 5.

Promoters say that the event has been rescheduled from July 9 to allow for more ticket-buyers to attend the show.

Social distancing restrictions are anticipated to be lifted by the Government on July 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Evening of Queen will be hosted at Queen's Park, Chesterfield, on August 5, 2021.

Ryan Duckett, chief executive of Derbyshire Coiunty Cricket Club, said: “The event is proving popular in Chesterfield and we want to offer a great night of musical entertainment with as few restrictions as possible.

“The delayed easing of restrictions has had a negative impact on the event and hospitality sector, however with tickets selling well and positivity for events later in the summer, we’re looking forward to bringing this unmissable show to the picturesque Queen’s Park in August.”