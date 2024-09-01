Dfacto cover songs by Blondie, Pink The Killers, Green Day,Stereophonics and Amy Winehouse.

Kind-hearted musicians will perform free of charge at an annual concert to support a charity that helps people who have a life-limiting condition.

A night of live music at The Loft, Matlock on September 21 will aid the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. There will be free entry to the concert and a raffle in which every penny raised will go to the charity.

The event is being organised by Marie Shaw and Bunny Hambleton-Relf. Marie has been raising money for the cause for more than 20 years.

Modern rock and pop cover band Dfacto will headline the concert, promising to get the crowd dancing to indie and rock classics from artists including Blondie, Pink, The Killers, Green Day, Stereophonics and Amy Winehouse.

Little Dog play a mix of of Dr Feelgood, with a pinch of The Pirates and bluesy soul stirred in.

Dfacto, which was founded more than 10 years ago, is fronted by Leila Hunt, with Neil Mckay on guitars, Mr Bunny on bass guitar and Andy Lawton on drums.

Supporting acts will include Mark Morgan-Hill who has launched his first single called Shines Her Light and will be releasing an album later this year. He quit his 25-year career as a chef to pursue music and life performing and has appeared on BBC Radio Leeds.

Mark appeared at the last Cystic Fibrosis Trust concert in Matlock two years ago. He said: “I am thrilled to be asked to play again at this year’s fundraiser, it’s such a worthy cause, and suffering from a disability myself (Crohns disorder) I can fully appreciate why raising awareness for charities is super important. It’s also a great night of entertainment too.”

Brew Droop also return, putting their dub and hip hop spin on classic reggae numbers. Their one drop beats and heavy bass lines will flow through modern and timeless tunes.

The Paramount Dukes specialise in songs that you have forgotten you've loved.

The Paramount Dukes are a four piece combo fronted by the guitar and vocals of Robert Laughlin, (the artist sometimes known as Whiskey Bob Shaker) with James Leavett providing guitar shimmer, Ed Davis on drums and Jack Floyd on bass. The Dukes aim to entertain and specialise in the songs you had forgotten you loved.

Little Dog is a six piece, who over the last eight years of rehearsing have honed their own blend of rhythm and blues covers. They play an eclectic mix of Dr Feelgood, with a pinch of The Pirates and bluesey Soul stirred in. The band members are Rob Fisher (drums), David Keal (bass). Tony Rodgers (keyboards), Ian Brailsford (guitar), Kevin Butterfield (vocal/harps), Elli Butterfield (vocals). Over the last eight years of rehearsing, Little Dog have honed their own blend of rythm and blues covers, playing an eclectic mix of Dr Feelgood, with a pinch of The Pirates and bluesy soul stirred in.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition which slowly destroys the lungs and digestive system.

The faulty gene is carried by two million people in the UK and most of them look perfectly healthy. But they have to have a vast intake of drugs every day, undergo physiotherapy and the condition can critically escalate at they moment.

Brew Droop bring dub and hip hop notes to reggae tunes.

Pepople diagnosed with cystic fibrosis are 17 times more likely to suffer Crohns disease while nearly a third (30%) will develop diabetes.

Money raised by the annual music night in Matlock has provided clinical benefits to transform cystic fibrosis from a fatal disease to a curable one. In 2001 the life expectancy of a baby born with cystic fibrosis was 24 years. Today with the appropriate drugs it is possible for a patient to live into their fifties.

So make sure you give generously to the raffle for which a stack of prizes have been donated. Top prize is £100 in cash, second prize is a gourmet food and wine hamper and the third prize is a voucher for afternoon tea for four at the Mad Hatter in Matlock.