News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures

Musical replaying world-famous composer's hopes and mental health struggles tours to Derbyshire festival

A biographical musical focusing on a renowned composer’s hopes and mental health struggles will be performed at Buxton Festival Fringe.
By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Jul 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
SEVEN and a half YEARS will be performed in the Rotunda Theatre BUBBLE, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, from July 17 to 19, 2023.SEVEN and a half YEARS will be performed in the Rotunda Theatre BUBBLE, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, from July 17 to 19, 2023.
SEVEN and a half YEARS will be performed in the Rotunda Theatre BUBBLE, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, from July 17 to 19, 2023.

SEVEN and a half YEARS tells the story of Mark Glentworth, who, at the age of 16, was one of the youngest students to study percussion at the Royal Northern College of Music. Mark went on to write the world-famous percussion piece Blues for Gilbert and become a long-term musical collaborator with celebrated actor/writer Steven Berkoff.

Join Mark on a journey from hope to despair to a new beginning in this production which was a runner-up for best musical at Edinburgh Festival Fringe two years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steven Berkoff said of its content: “This music is very, very moving.”

SEVEN and a half YEARS will be performed at the Rotunda Theatre BUBBLE in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, from July 17 to 19, 2023.

Most Popular

    Tickets £12 and £10 (concessions). Book online at: www.rotundatheatre.com/buxtonfringe/sevenandahalfyears

    Related topics:DerbyshireBluesTicketsBuxton