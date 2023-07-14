SEVEN and a half YEARS will be performed in the Rotunda Theatre BUBBLE, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, from July 17 to 19, 2023.

SEVEN and a half YEARS tells the story of Mark Glentworth, who, at the age of 16, was one of the youngest students to study percussion at the Royal Northern College of Music. Mark went on to write the world-famous percussion piece Blues for Gilbert and become a long-term musical collaborator with celebrated actor/writer Steven Berkoff.

Join Mark on a journey from hope to despair to a new beginning in this production which was a runner-up for best musical at Edinburgh Festival Fringe two years ago.

Steven Berkoff said of its content: “This music is very, very moving.”

