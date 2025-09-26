Cellists and violinists are members of the Pro Musica String Quartet which will play at St Leonards Church, Spital on October 11, 2025 (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Chesterfield based musicians will present another evening of classical music in town after their previous concert sold out.

The English Pro Musica String Quartet has been rebooked to play at St Leonards Church, Spital, on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

The quartet includes Spital residents Amanda and Graham Gillham on violin and cello, violinist Emily Chaplais who lives in Sheffield and cellist Rachael Perry who is from Tamworth. As freelance players, they all play together in various orchestras throughout the UK and on occasions abroad. They also enjoy presenting programmes for smaller ensembles such as string quartet.

Their programme for the Chesterfield concert will include well-known favourite classical pieces and less familiar compositions. The quartet will round off the evening with a selection of lighter jazz and pop music for the audience to choose from on the night.

The concert is hosted by Spital Arts and starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £15, book through email: [email protected]; Spital Arts page on Facebook; website: spitalarts.org or call 01246 220741.