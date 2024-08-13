Music With Mummy rebrands to The Jolly Melodies Music Company.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music With Mummy, a franchise that offers music classes for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers, is proud to announce that it has relaunched as The Jolly Melodies Music Company. This change in name helps to better celebrate inclusivity and the role that every family member takes in the development of our younger generations.

For over 32 years, Music With Mummy has been a staple in communities across the UK, including North East Derbyshire & Yorkshire with six registered licensees in the area, embedding a love of music from a young age and encouraging family bonding.

“After three decades of welcoming not just mummies; but daddies, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and all different caregivers into our classes, it was time for our name to reflect the beautiful and varied composition of modern family life," says Anne-marie Collier, The Jolly Melodies Music Company Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maria Robinson who oversees the North East Derbyshire &Yorkshire regions as a licensor continues: “I have been regional coordinator now for the past five years, running classes for ten, and its been amazing to see how the classes have grown in the area and all of the positive responses we've received in regards to the name change."

Maria Robinson, The Jolly Melodies Music Company

The Jolly Melodies Music Company is committed to delivering quality classes to its communities and although the name is changing, the structure, leaders and timetable of classes will all remain the same. The musical materials are specially prepared for young pupils, with music drawn from a mix of old favourites including nursery rhymes and folk songs, plus original songs specifically aimed at young children.

New class names will also be introduced in line with the new branding:

● Jolly Babies - from birth

● Jolly Toddlers - from 15 months

The Jolly Melodies Music Company - a loved music class for children

● Jolly Independent! - from 3 years old

With the same love of music and melodies to encourage children to develop their listening and social skills, rhythm, speech and general confidence, The Jolly Melodies Music Company seeks to include everyone, and class leaders across the UK hope that every gender and age will feel comfortable bringing their little one to class.

Join the Celebration

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate this milestone and the exciting rebrand, The Jolly Melodies Music Company encourages families to join in the festivities by coming along for a taster session at The Jolly Melodies Music Company class local to you.

In North East Derbyshire & Yorkshire you can find the following classes:

For more information on your local class, see: thejollymelodiesmusiccompany.co.uk/find-a-class/

Follow us on social media for further updates, announcements and to share the exciting news: The Jolly Melodies Music Company UK and @tjmmc.uk