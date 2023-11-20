Music innovators Soul II Soul celebrate their journey in Feel Free live show touring to Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Founded by producer Jazzie B as a DJ collective in London in the Eighties, Soul II Soul has grown into a 25-piece band that has captivated audiences across the globe.
Soul II Soul will be performing live at Sheffield City Hall on November 24, 2023, when they will show why they have remained a formidable force in shaping the ever-evolving music landscape.
Founded by producer Jazzie B, Soul II Soul transformed ordinary house parties into extraordinary and immersive experiences through unconventional speakers, pyrotechnics, banners, and strobes. The unique Funki Dred style they embraced attracted a devoted following of music enthusiasts, spreading their fame far and wide.
The release of the seminal album "Club Classics Volume 1" was a pivotal moment catapulting Soul II Soul to worldwide success, unleashing their creativity and distinctly British sound that transcended boundaries with its fresh, infectious and soulful embrace.
Selling more than 10 million albums in more than 35 territories, Soul II Soul received numerous accolades, including two Grammy Awards, three Soul Train Awards, and honours from the NAACP. They have collaborated with artists from Destiny’s Child to James Brown and their songs have been covered by renowned artists like Mary J. Blige, Kanye West, and Sean Kingston. Soul II Soul’s music has also been used in several high-profile adverts.
Tickets cost £29.50 to see Soul II Soul’s Feel Free show in Sheffield. Book online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk