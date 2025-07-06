Music festival Russfest supports men's mental health charities in memory of Chesterfield man
Russfest at the Holme Hall Inn on July 12, 2025 will be held in memory of Mark Russell who took his own life in 2019. Mark, who lived in Chesterfield, was a friend of the pub’s managers Rachel Williamson and her partner Russ Jakubiak who launched the festival five years ago.
Rachel said: “This year we are thrilled to have some amazing acts and bands performing on the main stage including Notts based Jahrel JP and The Future, Derby based Luke Wall who is headlining with some amazing guests, Sweet like Sabrina tribute act, Derby band Boy Royston and the Orbs, brass band collective Tin Soldiers, and much more.
"Live music will be happening all day on two stages including an acoustic stage where local artists will perform in a more laid-back setting.
"There will be inflatables, a magician and craft activities for the children.”
Food stalls will include TJ’s Smash burgers and Caribbean food from Mad Man’s Munchies.
Russfest supports Andy’s Man Club, Baton of Hope and Suicide Sucks podcast. Rachel said: “Russfest is a perfect opportunity for reflection and an opportunity to encourage men to have open honest dialogue and to promote the charities that we raise money for. With lots of support and signposting, we hope to make a difference and we hope you join us for this amazing event.”
The festival runs from 12 noon until 11pm. Advance tickets cost £10 (adult, over 16), £5 (child, under 16), £25 (family, two adults and two children), available from the pub or Skiddle.
Five years ago Rachel and Russ decided to hold an outdoor event with live music to celebrate Russ’s 40th birthday. As they drew up the guest list, they realised that their good friend Mark wouldn’t be there. They decided to dedicate the festival to Mark’s memory and raise money and awareness of mental health charities, in particular those that support men.
The first two festivals were held at the Dronfield Woodhouse Sports and Social Club before Rachel and Russ became managers of the Holme Hall Inn on Linacre Road, Chesterfield.
