Music at Duffield presents: Chroma Harp
Drawing and engaging with a wide range of composers, musical styles and sounds, the duo challenge the classical harp stereotype with concerts that take audiences on a kaleidoscopic journey exploring new sounds from Indian ragas to live electronics and using the harp as a percussion instrument.
When:
Saturday 17 February 2024 at 7.30pm.
Venue:
St Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive (off Makeney Road), Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA
Programme:
Godefroid La priere des Bardes
Bach Prelude in A minor
Vivaldi Concerto for two mandolins (II)
Soulage Piece pour deux harpes a pedals
Turk Odyssey
Stadler Preseli Skies
Salzedo Pentacle Suite
de Falla Spanish Dan
Ticket prices:
Adult £18, Concession £17, Student £8.
Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com.
For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com.