Music at Duffield presents: Chroma Harp

Recently featured artists on BBC Radio 3, the Chroma Harp Duo are crafting a name for themselves as commissioners, creators and performers.
By Adrian PeggContributor
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 13:37 GMT
Drawing and engaging with a wide range of composers, musical styles and sounds, the duo challenge the classical harp stereotype with concerts that take audiences on a kaleidoscopic journey exploring new sounds from Indian ragas to live electronics and using the harp as a percussion instrument.

When:

Saturday 17 February 2024 at 7.30pm.

Chroma Harp
Chroma Harp
    Venue:

    St Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive (off Makeney Road), Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA

    Programme:

    Godefroid La priere des Bardes

    Bach Prelude in A minor

    Vivaldi Concerto for two mandolins (II)

    Soulage Piece pour deux harpes a pedals

    Turk Odyssey

    Stadler Preseli Skies

    Salzedo Pentacle Suite

    de Falla Spanish Dan

    Ticket prices:

    Adult £18, Concession £17, Student £8.

    Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com.

    For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com.