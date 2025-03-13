Multiple award-winning band Mumford & Sons have announced a show at Sheffield’s showpiece venue.

The folk-rock group will perform at the Utilita Arena on December 5, 2025, as part of a huge 19-date tour of the UK/Ireland and Europe. Tickets go on pre-sale on March 19 at 10am, accessible by signing up to the Utilita Arena newsletter. Tickets go on general sale on March 20 at 10am. To book, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk/mumford-sons-sheffield-05-12-2025/event/3500626BE00D7D31

Mumford & Sons, who are currently on a global tour taking in Australia and North America, release a new album, Rushmere, on March 28 – their first in seven years.

Formed in 2007, the band won a Brit Award for their first album Sigh No More in 2011, were nominated for the Mercury Prize and were nominees for six Grammy Awards.

The follow-up, Babel, debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and was the fastest selling album of 2012 in the UK, selling over 158,000 copies in the first week. Babel won Mumford & Sons a Grammy Award for Album of the Year. The band also scooped the Brit Award for Best British Group in 2013 and an Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement in 2014.