The singer-songwriter will perform his greatest hits including Crazy, Future Love Paradise, Killer and Kiss From A Rose at Sheffield City Hall on September 13, 2023.

Seal’s concert will celebrate three decade of his self-titled debut album Seal and follow-up Seal II. The tour will see Seal team up with long-term producer and collaborator Trevor Horn, who will take on the role of musical director for the shows.

Wielding one of the most identifiable voices of all-time, Seal has left an indelible imprint on pop, R&B, soul, and dance music. Along the way, he has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, generated in excess of one billion streams, and garnered four GRAMMY Awards, three BRIT Awards, Two Ivor Novello Awards, and one MTV VMA.

A versatile and vital force throughout popular culture his music has also been celebrated with covers by Alanis Morissette, Bastille and George Michael, to name a few. Along the way, he has collaborated with everyone from Jeff Beck, Joni Mitchell, and Santana to P!nk, John Legend and Gallant.