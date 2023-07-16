Mr Wilson's Second Liners return to headline Knot Tied Festival at Povey Farm, Lightwood Lane, Norton, Sheffield (photo: Ben Harrison Media)

Knot Tied at Povey Farm on Lightwood Lane, Norton, Sheffield, will offer bands and DJs, kids’ arts and crafts, family game shows, late night cinema and a silent disco during the weekend of August 4-6.

There will also be an option for a festival style handfasting ceremony to celebrate what Knot Tied is all about – sharing the love. Knot Tied was born from a decade of producing more than 80 festival style weddings in idyllic locations around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music from 13 bands and more than 40 DJs will entertain the festival crowd throughout the weekend. With a great musical cocktail of house, reggae, aka, hip hop, funk, indie, drum and bass, there be something to suit all tastes.

Mr Wilson’s Second Liners return to headline the Saturday night concert, after playing the first festival in 2021. This band describe themselves as: “New Orleans meets 90’s club classics, a rave funeral without the body.”

Most Popular

Talented musicians among the ranks of Mr Wilson’s Second Liners include saxophonist Atholl Ransome, founder member of The Haggis Horns whose collaboration and live performance credits include John Legend & The Roots, Amy Winehouse and Adele; trombone player Sally Edward who featured on Embrace’s 1998 debut album The Good Will Out and has toured with the band Huggy and dance act Kava Kava; percussionist Mitch Oldham who has performed alongside Gerry and the Pacemakers, Billie Jo Spears and PJ Proby among many other stars.

Energetic ska-infused hip hop band, Imperial Leisure will be the Friday night headliner at Knot Tied, having been a crowd favourite at the 2022 festival. Influenced by The Specials, Beastie Boys, Rage Against the Machine, Madness, Ozomatli, and Youngblood Brass Band, this London based outfit launched their fourth album, Through The Mountain, in March this year and have released a handful of singles since starting out in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeramiah Ferrari, an indie reggae inspired band from Manchester, top the Sunday show. Expect a calypso-ska style dance party from a group who have shared the stage with The Wailers, Madness, UB40, Hollie Cook and Steel Pulse. Jeremiah Ferrari released their latest album, Movin’ On, in December 2022.

A new venue for the festival, The Cat’s Whiskers, will host family quizzes and game shows, art battles, crafts and a cinema at night.

Knot Tied will offer a great choice of tantalising street food, quirky walkabout performances, acoustic sessions around the campfire and a late night silent disco. Holistic treatments including massage, yoga and gong baths will be offered at the Serenity quiet area hidden within a beautiful orchard.

Glamping options are available, with the option for up to four people to camp in a luxurious environment without the hassle of setting up your own tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad