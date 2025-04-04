The Magic of Motown is at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on April 11, 2025.

Join the biggest Motown party of the year featuring all your favourite hit songs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magic of Motown will be hosted at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on Friday, April 11, 2025 where the audience are promised outstanding musicianship, dazzling dance routines and glittering costumes.

Take a trip down memory lane in live performances of classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and many, many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 21st year, The Magic of Motown is produced by Entertainers, one of the leading entertainment producers in the country. Michael Taylor, who runs the company with his son James, said: “Still to this day, The Magic of Motown remains one of our most popular shows, welcoming back audiences time after time. This show celebrates the sound of a generation, and you can expect a very special evening.”

Tickets cost £32.40 (including booking fee), available from www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.