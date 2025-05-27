Does anyone else remember the excitement of hearing something on the radio, then heading to the supermarket on pocket money day to pick up a CD single?

Am I showing my age here quite badly?

For a long time, when 'Spotify' was something you did with a Where’s Wally book , our immediate access to songs was either a) taping it off the radio and praying the DJ wouldn’t talk over the end, or b) picking up one of the many… many CD maxi-singles that gathered in music retail outlets and, eventually, supermarkets – much to the dismay of Art Brut .

In the United Kingdom, a CD maxi-single was a music single on a Compact Disc containing more tracks than the standard two-track (A-side and B-side) CD single. It was essentially the CD equivalent of the 12-inch vinyl single, often offering more value or a more comprehensive experience of a single release.

CD maxi-singles, like CD singles in general, were very popular in the UK throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s, forming a significant part of the music market and singles chart. They were typically released in standard 5-inch jewel cases, or often in slimline jewel cases. Sometimes, special packaging like digipaks or card sleeves was used, occasionally with space to house a second companion CD single for multi-part releases.

It’s the kind of CD that many charity shops across the United Kingdom still have hidden amongst albums people have donated; and some of them are, according to Discogs , very much still wanted by users of the marketplace.

So, what CD singles are people looking for? We’ve picked the ones that have more than likely either been passed down through the annals of time to find themselves in a charity shop or, again, are stuffed into the far recesses of your car's glove compartment.

1 . Pulp - Common People (1995, Island Records, CID 613, UK) Jarvis Cocker's witty and poignant observational anthem, Common People is one of the defining songs of the Britpop era and a true masterpiece. This 1995 Island Records CD single (often the "Day version" sleeve) is a piece of British music legend. Its iconic status means it's perpetually in demand on Discogs and a very welcome charity shop discovery. 🔎 4617 wants | Getty/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger (1996, Creation Records, CRESCD 221, UK) An epic singalong anthem from Oasis' (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, Don't Look Back In Anger is pure stadium rock brilliance. This 1996 Creation Records CD single is a cornerstone of Britpop. A true classic, it’s a must-have for many music fans and frequently sought on Discogs, with copies regularly appearing in second-hand hunts. 🔎 4714 wants | Getty/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc (2005, Parlophone, 7243 869882 2 5, UK) The Grammy-winning, instantly recognisable hit from Gorillaz' Demon Days album, Feel Good Inc is a modern classic with its laid-back groove and De La Soul feature. This 2005 Parlophone CD single is a key track of the 00s. Its widespread appeal means it's a common sight on Discogs wantlists and a fantastic find when hunting through charity shop CD racks. 🔎 4858 wants | Getty/Discogs Photo Sales