The Britpop revival has been underway for months, but it’s really come into vogue after Oasis’s triumphant, sometimes still unbelievable return in Cardiff last night.

Those nostalgic moments many felt at the show will no doubt conjure up the zeitgeist of Cool Britannia; when Britain ruled the airwaves both sides of the Atlantic, interest in British music was at a level akin to the British Invasion of the '60s, and a number of acts were giving their US counterparts a run for their money. Then, of course, there were the numerous releases – which is what we’re focusing on today.

We’ve taken a look at Discogs, the online music marketplace, to see what releases from a number of Britpop acts are worth a small fortune – with one release in particular having sold for just over £800 previously on the website. Some of these records are incredibly rare, while others, for music fans of a certain age, might just be lounging in your collection begging to be played... or sold, depending on your feelings about the artists in 2025.

So, what have been some of the most valuable records from the era of Cool Britannia, and what were the most they sold for through Discogs? Read on to find out!

1 . Echobelly - On (Vinyl, LP, Album Vinyl, 7_, 33 ⅓ RPM, 45 RPM, Single, Limited Edition - Rhythm King ‎– FAUV 6 LX, Rhythm King ‎– 7 FAUV 6, UK, 1995) Echobelly's sophomore album, On, released in 1995, cemented their status as sharp, melodic, and socially aware voices of the Britpop era. Led by the charismatic Sonya Madan, this record showcased their evolution from their debut with tracks like Great Things. This particular UK pressing, a limited edition LP with a bonus 7-inch single, is a highly sought-after item by collectors, having fetched a highest price of £85.02 on Discogs. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Sleeper - Smart (Vinyl, LP, Album Vinyl, 7_, 33 ⅓ RPM, EP All Media, Limited Edition - Indolent Records ‎– SLEEPLP 007A, UK, 1995) The electrifying debut from Sleeper, Smart burst onto the Britpop scene with Louise Wener's witty lyrics and infectious indie-pop hooks. It's a foundational album for the band and a defining moment of the era. This UK limited edition LP, accompanied by a bonus 7-inch EP, is a prime example of a valuable original pressing, with a highest recorded sale on Discogs of £95.00. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Cast - All Change (2 × Vinyl, LP, Album, Limited Edition, Numbered, Stereo, Gatefold - Polydor ‎– 529312-1, UK & Europe, 16 Oct 1995) Cast's debut, All Change, was an instant Britpop classic, soaring to number seven in the UK charts. With John Power's distinctive vocals and anthemic tunes, it perfectly captured the optimistic spirit of the mid-90s. This valuable pressing is a UK & Europe limited, numbered, and gatefold 2xLP set, making it a highly desirable and rare find for collectors, fetching a highest price of £100.00 on Discogs. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

4 . Ocean Colour Scene - (2 × Vinyl, LP, 45 RPM, Album, Gatefold - MCA Records ‎– 60048, UK, 15 Sep 1997) Marchin' Already, released in 1997, continued Ocean Colour Scene's phenomenal success, becoming their second consecutive UK No. 1 album. It solidified their blend of mod-influenced rock and soulful melodies. This UK original 2xLP pressing, mastered at 45 RPM for superior sound quality and housed in a gatefold sleeve, is a premium item for collectors, with a highest sale price of £104.99 on Discogs. | Discogs/Getty Images Photo Sales