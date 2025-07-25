Missed out on Y Not tickets? Check out live music in other parts of Derbyshire
July 31
Nick McCann acoustic, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
August 1
Peashooter, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Uncle Salty, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.
Double Cross, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Storm Warning, Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.
Dan Budd (tribute to Robbie Williams), Dog Lovers Festival, Elvaston Castle.
The Bar Stool Preachers, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
August 2
Twisted, Storm Trees, Strangeways, The Lumps, Brude, The Buddies play Shedfest, Bottom Club, New Whittington, Chesterfield, 1pm start.
Jay Dupuis, Ciaran Houlihan, Emilio Santoro, The Creoles play at the Midlands Elvis Festival, The Pavilion, Derby, 3pm start.
The Danny Power Experience, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days play beer festival, Tupton Tap, Tupton, near Clay Cross.
Rakestone, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
A Band Called Malice (tribute to The Jam), Somercotes Parish Hall.
Sleeping Through The Day, New Inn, Clay Cross.
Pint of Mild, The Dog House, Alfreton.
Verbal Warning, The Seven Stars, Riddings.
Oaces (tribute to Oasis), The Jam Project (tribute to The Jam), Kieshia Shun (tribute to Whitney Houston) and Licksquid play at Dog Lovers Festival, Elvaston Castle.
The Incredible Skank Brothers, The White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
Beatles Complete, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Blind Aces, The Needles, Alavaston, Derby.
August 3
Modskas, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.
Headshrinka, The Smithfield, Derby, 4pm start.
Pushrods, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.
Wayne Simons, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Kylie Alike and Abbalike (tribute acts) perform at the Dog Lovers Festival, Elvaston Castle showground.
Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
