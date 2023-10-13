News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Mini festival of music and arts in Derbyshire village

A mini festival of music and arts will be held in a Derbyshire village this month.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST
Karl Phillips & The Rejects headline Whitwell Winter Warmer on Saturday, October 28, 2023.Karl Phillips & The Rejects headline Whitwell Winter Warmer on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
Karl Phillips & The Rejects headline Whitwell Winter Warmer on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Whitwell Winter Warmer kicks off on Friday, October 27, with a free gig at the Holmefield Arms headlined by Chesterfield pop-punk trio W.O.R.M. with support from covers band Arcade.

Punk band Karl Phillips and the Rejects headline a ticketed event at Whitwell Community Centre on October 28. The line-up includes Black Thorn new-wave folk rave), Gogglehead (rock), The Crooked Crows (country rock), Deadbolt (punk covers), Andrea Kenny Duo (featuring former frontwoman for the Brandy Thieves) Elm Tree Row (acoustic duo), Charlotte Lunn (poet), Wesley Thomas Gee (musician, writer, film-maker).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Travelling Emporium will offer vintage clothing, vinyl, books and jewellery.

There will be an indoor bar with real ales, hot food to suit most tastes and band merchandise.

Tea, boozy coffees, hot chocolate and cakes will be available as will a cosy firepit and benches.

Early bird tickets for the Saturday event cost £15, go to www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldTea