Mini festival of music and arts in Derbyshire village
Whitwell Winter Warmer kicks off on Friday, October 27, with a free gig at the Holmefield Arms headlined by Chesterfield pop-punk trio W.O.R.M. with support from covers band Arcade.
Punk band Karl Phillips and the Rejects headline a ticketed event at Whitwell Community Centre on October 28. The line-up includes Black Thorn new-wave folk rave), Gogglehead (rock), The Crooked Crows (country rock), Deadbolt (punk covers), Andrea Kenny Duo (featuring former frontwoman for the Brandy Thieves) Elm Tree Row (acoustic duo), Charlotte Lunn (poet), Wesley Thomas Gee (musician, writer, film-maker).
The Travelling Emporium will offer vintage clothing, vinyl, books and jewellery.
There will be an indoor bar with real ales, hot food to suit most tastes and band merchandise.
Tea, boozy coffees, hot chocolate and cakes will be available as will a cosy firepit and benches.
Early bird tickets for the Saturday event cost £15, go to www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk