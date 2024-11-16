Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of Sixties music can listen to the stars replay their hits in a live show touring to Derbyshire.

Special guest Mike D’Abo will join Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Fortunes and Vanity Fare in the concert at Buxton Opera House on November 24.

Audience members watching The Sensational 60s Experience will relive the soundtrack of their youth.

This show will be the last chance to see Mike D’Abo on his farewell tour. Mike is best known as the frontman for Manfred Mann from 1966 to 1969, a period which saw hits such as Mighty Quinn, Just Like A Woman and Semi-Detached Suburban Mr James. As a songwriter, Mike composed Build Me Up Buttercup for The Foundations and Handbags & Gladrags for Chris Farlowe.

Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich play in The Sensational 60s Experience concert at Buxton Opera House on November 24, 2024.

Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, formerly known as Dave Dee, Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52 in 1966. The following year, their record sales in Germany outstripped The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. The group’s hits includes Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu.

The Fortunes found fame in 1964 when their hit Caroline was use as a signature tune for a pirate radio station with the same name. Further success came with the songs Storm In Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go.

The Swinging Blue Jeans launched in the early Sixties and racked up hits such as Hippy Hippy Shake, You’re No Good, Good Golly MIss Molly and on’t Make Me Over. Singer/guitarist Alan Lovell is the longest serving member, fronting the band since 1999 and Roger Flavell on bass is the newest member, joining in 2023 following the death of Peter Oakman. Keyboard player Jeff Bannister and drummer Graham Hollingworth both joined The Swinging Blue Jeans in 2010.

Vanity Fare are renowned for the worldwide hit Hitchin A Ride and classic songs I Live For The Sun an Early In The Morning.

Join these legends for a night of nostalgia and find out why your parents bang on about why the Sixties were simply the best era for music.

Tickets cost £32; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk