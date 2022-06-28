Midsummer Magic concert for Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra in lead-up to 40th anniversary season

The musicians will play Beethoven’s Egmont Overture Op. 84, Dvorak’s Czech Suite Op. 39 and Schumann’s Symphony No 3 in E flat Op. 97 at the Speedwell Rooms, Staveley, on July 3, 2022, starting at 7.30pm.

Leading the orchestra will be violinist Lucy Phillips, who is a visiting teacher at the University of Sheffield’s department of music. Lucy gives regular solo recitals and has worked with pianists David Hammond, Tim Horton, Tom Owen, Inja Stanović and Beate Toyka. She is also one half of a violin and cello duo with Jonny Ingall and they perform Sunday afternoon concert series at Fulwood Old Chapel, Sheffield.

The orchestra’s musical director Jack Grimes will conduct the concert. Jack has directed the Leeds College of Music Camerata at concerts on international stages and European tours. He learned from conductors such as Tom Newall (previous musical director of Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra), Jon Malaxetxebarria, Jonathan Lo and Marco Bellasi, lessons which enabled him to become the musical director of the Alwoodley Sinfonia and the Leeds College of Music Camerata.

Tickets For Sunday’s concert cost £10 in advance, £12 on the door, call on 01246 273767 or go to www.chesterfieldsymphonyorchestra.co.uk

Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra (CSO) was founded in 1982 with 15 musicians and has grown to a group of almost 50 permanent players.