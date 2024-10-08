Midge Ure will be singing much-loved songs on a tour of the country which takes in Derbyshire.

His half-century of writing music will be celebrated in Catalogue: The Hits Tour calling at Buxton Opera House on November 20 and Sheffield City Hall on November 30, 2024.

Midge said: “I performed live long before I was ever allowed anywhere near a recording studio and as much as I love spending time writing and recording, live music remains my first love. This ‘Catalogue’ tour will allow me to not only play a wide selection of hits from my past but perform some of the most requested favourites. Revisiting these moments from my musical life is something I am really looking forward to sharing”.

He marked his 70th birthday with a sold out show at the historic Royal Albert Hall in October 2023 and decided to continue the celebration of his life in music with a new 26-date UK tour.

MIdge’s career has earned him Ivor Novello, Grammy and BASCAP awards along with a flotilla of gold and platinum records during the past five decades. Midge first came to the public’s attention in the glam rock band Silk, then teamed up with The Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock in The Rich Kids. The Eighties saw Midge secure his place in musical history, not just as part of Ultravox and Visage during the new romantic and electro-pop era, but as producer and co-writer of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas which led to the global concert Live Aid in 1985.

As a solo performer, Midge has scored a UK number one single with If I Was and a UK top 20 hit with Cold, Cold Heart. His single Dear God reached the top 10 in the US Billboard charts. A later release Breathe, became a hit single in several European countries and entered at number one in both in the Italian and the Austrian charts.

Tickets are priced £39.95 for Midge’s show in Sheffield; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. His concert in Buxton is now sold out.