The young band will be performing tracks from their new album Páthos at The Hairy Dog, Derby on September 17, 2023 after being selected by Kerrang! for a run of shows organised by the Music Venue Trust charity.

Conjurer’s vocalist Brady Deeprose says: “Conjurer simply would not exist without the UK’s extensive network of grassroots music venues. We cut our teeth playing everywhere from Merthyr Tydfil to Barrow-In-Furness for years, and we were lucky to be able to do so. The threat that grassroots music venues are under is an utter travesty, and something that we are so thankful to the Music Venue Trust for getting involved in - without this network, everyone from fans to bands suffers.

"Throughout my childhood, I would go to The Roadmender in Northampton, The Vault in Rugby (RIP), The Flapper in Birmingham, and Corporation in Sheffield to both play shows and see my favourite bands - that thriving scene inspired me to pick up a guitar and start a band. If we don’t protect it, we lose the next generation of musicians. It’s that simple.”

Conjurer play at The Hairy Dog, Derby on September 17, 2023.

During the Covid pandemic, Music Venue Trust managed to prevent the closure of more than 900 venues that they represent. But the cost of living crisis has resulted in 66 closures within the last year and continues at a rate of one venue a week.

Luke Morton, editor of Kerrang!, says: “As fans of rock, metal and alternative music, it's vital we all champion the homegrown, grassroots venues that are the lifeblood of our scene. Support your local venue and make sure you catch Conjurer tearing it to shreds!”

Conjurer’s credits include multiple award nominations for their 2018 album Mire, supporting Conan, Will Haven, Rivers of Nihil and Voivod and making their Download festival debut on the Dogtooth stage in 2019 in the same year that they sold out their first headline tour.

The United By Music Tour is part of an existing partnership between The National Lottery and Music Venue Trust that aims to ensure live music is accessible to all.