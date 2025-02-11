Turin Brakes perform at Buxton Opera House on February 28, 2025.

Mercury Prize nominees Turin Brakes and John Bramwell of I Am Kloot fame will be performing an acoustic show in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Folk-rock band Turin Brakes and their special guest John Bramwell will be performing at Buxton Opera House on February 28. 2025.

Childhood friends Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian formed Turin Brakes in 1999 and released Mercury Prize nominated debut album The Optimist in 2001 which achieved gold status in the UK. The follow-up, Ether Song, was their most successful commercial album, hitting number four in the UK Official Album Charts and containing the top five hit single Pain Killer (Summer Rain). The band is today made up of Knights, Paridjanian, and long-term collaborators Rob Allum and Eddie Myer. Recent live reviews cite them as ‘a formidable live act with equally killer songs’ whilst according to The Sunday Times the band ‘continue to excel’ in a 4-star review of their latest album Wide-Eyed Nowhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turin Brakes have racked up seven top 40 singles, six top 40 albums and more than a million record sales worldwide. As the singer in I Am Kloot from 1999 to 2014, John Bramwell achieved a Mercury Prize nomination for 2010’s The Sky At Night, a Top 10 chart position for 2013’s Let It All In and numerous UK and European tours. Now, as a solo artist, he’s travelling a very different path. His new album The Light Fantastic features a dozen gloriously exhilarating, beautifully crafted and observed songs about life, humanity, the universe and everything.

Limited tickets costing £34 remain for the show at Buxton. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.