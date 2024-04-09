Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Originating in Derby, the home and heart of Christianity Month, its observance is now spreading across the country.

Like other special months of observance and celebration this goes beyond the Christian faith and church to all those who appreciate the impact of the Christian religion on its surroundings over many centuries.

Christianity Month found its birthplace in Derby through Littleover Methodist Church. It is being rapidly joined by other churches across Derby of various denominations and networks, reaching out to the wider Nottingham and Derby Methodist District and into Christian charities and bodies across the country.

Christianity Month logo.

Churches mark Christianity Month in whichever way they feel appropriate but at the birthplace of Christianity Month, in Littleover Methodist Church, there is a month of activities and events including exhibitions in the regular cafe, specially themed Sunday services and various special ventures such as a Professional theatre team with the "Rhyming Bible", a Holiday Club, Schools Work, a Music Night, Weaving Workshop, a cycle ride around the Methodist Churches of Derby, Messy Church and a whole host more.

Christianity Month this year will be launched in the presence of His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, by the Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP for East Ham who will speak on the theme of "Is the Christian faith relevant to Politics, Community, and Society?" This will take place on Thursday 18th April, 7pm at Littleover Methodist Church, Constable Drive and will include an Expert Panel with a Q&A session.

Information about events is available from [email protected] or 01332 365045 Littleover Methodist Church Christianity Month.

Rev Chris Briggs, Minister of Littleover Methodist Church and founder of Christianity Month said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the Church to engage with the communities around it.

Rev Chris Briggs

"So often the church has been retiring and shy about what it contributes to society, but much of our welfare, education and healthcare systems arises out of the church and still, along with others, the church provides so much that is free and valuable to the wellbeing of people's lives and communities.