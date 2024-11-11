Matlock Bath Grand Pavilion hosted the first Festival of Remembrance.

A shiver down the spine. A tightening of the throat. Moistening of the eyes. And all unexpected. It was only by chance that I’d heard about the Festival of Remembrance at Matlock Bath’s Grand Pavilion.

I am so glad that I did. It turned out to be an evening of rich surprises, in the presence of the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire Colonel John Wilson and against the colourful background of military standards.

I must have heard Matlock Town Brass band countless times over the years, but I don’t recall ever hearing them in finer form – a performance that would not have been out of place at the Royal Albert Hall.

And I had not previously heard of guest vocalist Sara Louisa Parry (though I later learned that she was a ‘local girl’ and a product of Manchester’s Royal Northern School of Music); hers was a glorious voice that more than did justice to the timeless songs of Vera Lynn and those distant wartime days.

Members of Alfreton Male Voice Choir, veterans of this sort of event, were in fine form. And (another surprise) there was a memorable debut performance from the Matlock ‘Churches Together’ choir, created only in recent weeks by singers from four or five local churches, with this event in mind, and no doubt destined to stay on the local music scene.

Finally . . . step forward Alfreton chorister Mike Bradshaw, who delivered the powerful and graphic ‘And the band played Waltzing Matilda’ - epic verse born out of the First World War Gallipoli battle, in which three Matlock men are known to have lost their lives. If you have never heard this, do find it somewhere. You’ll understand that shiver down the spine.

In the dimmed lights of the Pavilion’s lofty grand hall, the band members sat in silence as a lone trumpeter played The Last Post. Then, two minutes of silence. Heads bowed. Thoughts of loved ones. Memories. Maybe a prayer or two.

The event – part concert, part service - was organised by 365 Mess of the Fellowship of the Services 2015, in association with the British Legion. It was the district’s first such festival and was attended by civic leaders and representatives of numerous local organisations.

In his closing remarks, compere Mick Mullarkey, coordinator of the event, strongly suggested there would be another next year. I, for one, hope he’s right.