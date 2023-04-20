News you can trust since 1855
Marti Pellow show in Chesterfield is postponed as former Wet Wet Wet star battles illness

Marti Pellow and three members of his touring party are suffering an illness that has forced promoters to postpone a show in Chesterfield this week.

By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:39 BST- 1 min read
Marti Pellow.and three members of his entourage have gone down with a virus, forcing promoters to postpone his show which was due to take place at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, on Friday, April 21.

The former Wet Wet Wet frontman was due to visit the Winding Wheel Theatre on Friday, April 21.

A statement from the promoter said: "Due to a viral illness that has affected four members of the tour party on Marti Pellow's Pellow Talk tour, including Marti, this week's shows will be postponed. Members of the touring party have been battling illness for some days and it is no longer possible to continue at present.

"A short pause will ensue, before dates resume. Dates that have been postponed will be rescheduled. Marti and the promoter both apologise that it's necessary to put a hold on the tour for now - and look forward to resuming as soon as that's physically possible. Please retain your tickets and a new date will be rescheduled as soon as possible."

