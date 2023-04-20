A statement from the promoter said: "Due to a viral illness that has affected four members of the tour party on Marti Pellow 's Pellow Talk tour, including Marti, this week's shows will be postponed. Members of the touring party have been battling illness for some days and it is no longer possible to continue at present.

"A short pause will ensue, before dates resume. Dates that have been postponed will be rescheduled. Marti and the promoter both apologise that it's necessary to put a hold on the tour for now - and look forward to resuming as soon as that's physically possible. Please retain your tickets and a new date will be rescheduled as soon as possible."