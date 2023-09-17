Marti Pellow stars in Pellow Talk - The Lost Chapter at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on October 3, 2023.

In the decade that Marti sang with Wet Wet Wet, the band racked up five albums that secured 12 platinum records, three number one singles including the worldwide smash, Love Is All Around, and a Brit Award.

Since going solo Marti’s ability as a singer-songwriter is apparent in the release of more than twice as many albums as he recorded with the hit band.

HIs 14th album The Lost Chapter is issued this month with a book, followed by a tour that visits Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 3.

The live show will give fans the opportunity to hear some of Marti’s new and old songs and reinterpretation of classics by his favourite artists.

Marti said: “Music is important. It’s the thing that lives in the space as life is unfolding. And some of the music from the early part of my career, in Wet Wet Wet, has lived on for two generations. People love those songs and that’s why I still play them. The Lost Chapter will give people the chance to see the other side of me, as a songwriter, and to find out a different part of my make-up.”

The evening will be a chance to connect with fans who have followed his career since the late 1980s – as well as those who’ve been inspired by his work in the West End and on Broadway. Marti views his fans as family – a group of people with whom he has a special, long-lasting relationship. “I’ve always been fascinated by family,” he said. “I see how a lovely relationship blossoms over the years, which thrills me. I wonder why two people grow together and their bonds become stronger. And when I look at my career as a singer/songwriter, I see the same thing. The relationship between me and my fans is just as special, it’s just as beautiful. Just as I see a family staying together over the decades, I see us staying together for 30 or 40 years and more.”

Marti’s new show will take fans back to their youth, to a time where people would gather in one another’s bedrooms and explore the music that thrilled them. “Record collections were so important when I was growing up,” he said. “Our parents would have their own collection, as would our grandparents. I remember being told to step away from the radiogram at my grannie’s house as I was about to put my hands on her Dean Martin ‘78s.

“Those days were so important because record collections were the first port of call, whether it was Dean Martin, Bing Crosby or Frank Sinatra. Then, when we’d get into our teens and hang out with our mates, we’d do that – we’d go out with a bag filled with records and just listen to and talk about music all night.”

Pellow’s choices veer from the poetic brilliance of Leonard Cohen to the socially-aware polemic of Gil Scott-Heron, Lynton Kwesi Johnson and Marvin Gaye. from he anarchic energy of punks like The Clash to the mellow, reggae grooves of Bob Marley, Lee “Scratch” Perry and King Tubby.