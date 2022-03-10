Marillion announce live show in Sheffield - here's how to get tickets

Marillion play at Sheffield City Hall on September 27, 2022 (photo: Anne-Marie Forker)

Marillion will be plugging tracks from their new album An Hour Before It’s Dark when they play at Sheffield City Hall on September 27, 2022.

Tickets will be released on Friday, March 11, at 10am and will be available from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

The band said: “We are looking forward to our shows in September and we can’t wait to get out there and play the new album to the fans.”

Founded in 1979, Marillion have, over the course of 20 studio albums, become one of the most commercially successful progressive rock bands. Marillion embraced the internet for both their commercial approach and to interact with their audience, long before most of their peers.