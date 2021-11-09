Marco Mendoza the rocker takes it to the limit at Chesterfield's Real Time Live

Marco Mendoza playing at Real Time Live (photo: Kev White).

At Chesterfield’s Real Time Live he was very much Mendoza the rocker.

On his Take It To The Limit World Tour to promote his superb third solo album Viva La Rock, bassist and lead vocalist Mendoza has teamed up with Tommy Gentry from Gun on lead guitar/backing vocals and Kyle Hughes from Chickenfoot on drums/backing vocals.

As soon as the lights dimmed, the band were onstage and Mendoza was out front in the audience encouraging the crowd to clap and sing along.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights of the set were Sweetest Emotion, Sue Is On The Run, Hole In My Pocket, Look Out For The Boys, For Tomorrow and Viva La Rock, the latter saw the band joined onstage by local hero Adam Methven from The Fallen State as co-lead vocalist. There were also stunning covers of Lennon’s Give Peace A Chance and Stevie Wonder’s Higher Ground.

The group were so tight and all three musicians are exceptionally talented. There was a real party atmosphere during the night and the band as well as the fans were clearly having a great time.