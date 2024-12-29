Make a date with Gareth Gates for love songs at the movies
Gareth will reinterpret beloved classics ranging from the timeless Unchained Melody to the sizzling up-tempo hits of Dirty Dancing in his show which tours to Sheffield City Hall on March 28, 2025.
A ive band, West End singers and stunning visuals contribute to the Gareth Gates Sings Love Songs from the Movies concert which is designed to touch the heart and ignite a romantic spark in everyone who attends.
Gareth said: “Bringing this show to Sheffield City Hall is a dream come true. Performing these iconic songs in such a beautiful venue is something I’ve always wanted to do. Music is my life, and I’m looking forward to sharing this special night with my fans.”
At 40, Gareth continues to inspire with his talent and tenacity. He wowed audiences with his resilience on *SAS: Who Dares Wins Celebrity* in November 2023, showcasing both his physical and mental strength. His openness about the severe bullying he endured due to his stammer added a profound layer to his victory, resonating deeply with viewers. In an exciting new direction, Gareth is also making his mark in musical theatre writing. He is currently developing a new musical, slated to debut in 2025, which explores the challenges faced by a young man with a stammer—a deeply personal project for Gareth. This upcoming musical has already attracted the attention of a leading West End producer, creating significant buzz in the industry. In addition to his theatrical projects, Gareth has just signed a major new record deal, marking a pivotal moment in his music career. He is currently in the studio working on a new album set for release later in 2025. This album is expected to showcase Gareth's evolving artistry, blending his classic sound with modern influences. Fans and critics alike eagerly anticipate this project, which promises to solidify Gareth's status as one of the UK’s most versatile and enduring musical talents.
Tickets to Gareth Gates Sings Love Songs from The Movies cost from £39.50; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
