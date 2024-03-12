Major updates at Derby Museums – Supported by Glowfrog

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With thanks to funding awarded by the Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and The Wolfson Foundation through the DCMS/Wolfson Museums and Galleries Improvement Fund, Pickford's House will undergo a comprehensive facelift from spring 2024, with each room receiving new interpretation, displays, and more immersive layout exhibits. These enhancements aim to elevate the visitor experience and offer a fresh perspective on the rich history encapsulated within the walls of this architectural gem.

Among the notable updates, Glowfrog Video Production (www.glowfrogvideo.com) have offered their services pro-bono to create a captivating welcome video for the museum. This video will provide an engaging overview of the house's history and cater to disabled visitors who may face accessibility challenges, ensuring an inclusive experience for all.

Matt Middleton, Director at Glowfrog Video Production, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Offering our services pro-bono for Pickford's House aligns with our core values of supporting local community, and I’m particularly excited about this project given that Pickford’s is a site I’ve visited countless times over the last thirty years or so. It will be fantastic to provide a welcome video for all visitors to the museum, offering a deeper insight into its history and local significance."Jennifer Cuadrado, Director of Development at Derby Museums, emphasised the importance of these updates, saying, "These updates represent a significant stride in our mission to make history come alive for our diverse audience. These enhancements, including the welcome video offered by Glowfrog, not only preserve the architectural and cultural legacy of Pickford's House but also align with our broader mission of making history accessible to diverse audiences."

Pickfords House renovation will be supported by Glowfrog Video Production

Laura Phillips, Head of Interpretation and Display at Derby Museums, added, "The meticulous curation of each room at Pickford's House reflects our commitment to preserving and presenting history in an engaging manner. Glowfrog's offer to create an inclusive experience through the welcome video resonates with our vision of making the museum accessible to all."

As a gesture of appreciation and recognition, Derby Museums encourages local businesses to explore Glowfrog Video Production's website at www.glowfrogvideo.com for more information about their award-winning video production services.

About Glowfrog Video Production:

Glowfrog Video Production is a leading video production company based in Derby, known for its innovative and high-quality services. With a commitment to community involvement, Glowfrog takes pride in supporting local initiatives and contributing to the cultural enrichment of the region. If your business is looking for award-winning videography services, visit www.glowfrogvideo.com.

About Derby Museums:

Founded in 2012, Derby Museums is an independent charitable trust that manages three museums in the city, the Museum and Art Gallery, Pickford’s House and the new Museum of Making at Derby Silk Mill and holds and curates all the art and collections within them, including the world’s largest collection of paintings by Joseph Wright of Derby.

Last year, Derby Museums’ Museum of Making was selected as one of five finalists for Art Fund Museum of the Year Award 2022, the world’s largest museum prize.

About the DCMS/Wolfson Museums and Galleries Improvement Fund: