Musical highlights will include soprano Golda Schultz, conductor and pianist Sir Antonio Pappano, Strictly Come Dancing’s lead singer Tommy Blaize plus superstar vocalists Judi Jackson and Madeline Bell.

The books programme offers such speakers as Charles Spencer who is the 9th Earl Spencer, BBC’s newsreader and presenter Clive Myrie and Channel 4’s Judge Rinder (Robert Rinder).

South African singer Golda Schultz who has conquered the world’s opera houses and dazzled at BBC’s Last Night of the Proms 2020, makes her Buxton Opera House debut on July 8 at 5.30pm.

Madeline Bell will perform a concert with Judi Jackson at Buxton Opera House on July 11 (photo: Dennis Anguige).

An all-star cast, fronted by one of the world’s leading New Orleans clarinettists Adrian Cox, will perform at the finale of the jazz weekend which opens the festival. Adrian will beplaying alongside guest singer Tommy Blaize, from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, in the Opera House on July 8, at 9pm.

Judi Jackson, Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 Jazz FM Awards, headlines a late-night show with New Jersey-born singer Madeline Bell (pictured) who sold out the Pavilion Arts Centre last year. They make their debut at the Opera House on July 11 at 9pm.

Esteemed music director, Sir Antonio Pappano, has been based at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden since 2002. He moves on to become Chief Conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra in September 2024 and in between, Buxton is lucky enough to have secured a masterclass and book talk with him. He will coach a group of young opera singers in the Pavilion Arts Centre on July 19 at 3pm and give a talk about his memoir, My Life in Music, at 6pm in the Opera House.

Charles Spencer will recount the trauma of being sent away from home at age eight to attend a boarding school, which is recalled in his memoir, ‘A Very Private School’. The earl’s talk is at the Opera House on July 6 at 12.30pm.

Rob Rinder, barrister turned writer who is best known as television’s Judge Rinder, talks about his second legal thriller, The Suspect, at the Opera House on July 16 at 12.30pm.

BBC news presenter Clive Myrie, who dreamed of becoming a journalist when he was a teenager delivering papers, will speak about his family’s history at the Opera House on July 20 at 12.30pm. Clive’s life is documented in his bestselling memoir, Everything is Everything.