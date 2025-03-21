Aaron Brown and David McPhie will be hosting Made In Chesterfield, 100 years of Chesterfield music at Hasland Club on March 28, 2025.

A show celebrating 100 years of Chesterfield music will give bands, singers and fans the opportunity to meet up and reminisce.

The event at Hasland Club on Friday, March 28, 2025 will be hosted by the architects of the Made In Chesterfield recording project – Aaron Brown, who is lead singer of The Dazy Age and The WonderWhys, and David McPhie, who brought Pink Floyd, Free, Bill Haley and Jethro Tull to town and was drummer with The Blueberries during the Sixties.

There will be interviews and live music from some of the artists featured on the compilation CDs including Hannah James, Fred Baker, Liam Walker, Ichabod Wolf and Whiskey Bob Shaker.

Tickets for the event cost £5, available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/hasland-road/hasland-club-limited/made-in-chesterfield-100-years-of-chesterfield-music/e-bejlqz. Over 12s welcome with an adult.

Recordings by The Thompson Twins, Mybe, The Dazy Age, Shape of the Rain, Take the Seven, Fixer, TRASH, Worm, The Spasms, The Bland and Ruberlaris are among 40 contributions to the Made In Chesterfield double CD compilation. There is a glossy booklet setting out the history of the groups and solo artists, recollections of band nights and venues, the now famous faces who performed in town in years gone by and interviews with the movers and shaker on the town’s music scene down the decades.

Promoting their project last year, Aaron said that it had been a real labour of love tracking down every musician that both David and he knew from their respective eras and then sifting through the recordings. He said that if they released all the contributions at once it would amount to 15 CDs which was unrealistic. Their aim was to release volumes one at a time.