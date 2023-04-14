Maddy Prior and the Carnival Band will play at Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on April 27, 2023.

Maddy will be joined by The Carnival Band at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on April 27.

Chapel & Tavern is the name of their concert, with the first half featuring the vigorous and enthusiastic music of the church gallery bands in an era when hymn writers happily took their inspiration from theatre music and popular song. After the interval, there’s a tavern-themed set with rousing performances of catches, ballads, theatre songs and dance tunes. Both take the audience back to the chaotic London of Hogarth’s Gin Lane and the riotous world of Swift, Smollett and Thackeray, the enthusiastic singing of early Methodists and the village bands fondly remembered by Thomas Hardy.

Maddy Prior & The Carnival Band have Having spent their long and distinguished career of collaboration exploring Christmas and timeless religious music.“I love working with the chaps,” said Maddy, “it’s just so different and they’re so off the wall. Coming from a folk background I can relate to a lot of their dances and early music, but anything less like serious academic concerts when we tour you can’t imagine. When we go out at Christmas, it’s all streamers, balloons and lunacy.”

Their performances have gained plenty of plaudits. The Guardian wrote: “Maddy’s voice is clear as a bell. It actually sounds as if there’s a celebration going on” while Dirty Linen (USA) commented: “A truly superb pack of musicians.”