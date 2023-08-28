Madame Hussein tops the line-up at Spadgerfest at The Spotted Frog, Brampton on September 2, 2023.

Spadgerfest The Third will be hosted at The Spotted Frog, Brampton, on Saturday, September 2nd from 1pm to 9pm.

The festival will honour the memory of Matt Evans, whose fight against mouth and throat cancer came to an end on New Year’s Day 2022.

Money raised will be divided equally, with one half going to Matt’s children, Callum and Cerys, and the other half donated to Ashgate Hospice.

Local musicians have generously donated their time to perform on the day, with a great choice of music genres to suit every taste from solo artists to big bands and sets from local DJs Timmy B, Matty Hill and Clifton Rowe.

Rock covers band Madame Hussein are headlining this year’s Spadgerfest. Listen up for the five-strong group playing favourite songs from the likes of Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, System Of A Down and Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Madame Hussein are scheduled to play at 7.45pm.

Escape Plan will be entertaining the Spadgerfest crowd with their high energy pop/rock covers. Look out for a special guest appearance by the glamorous Maria LaBouche during Escape Plan’s set which is due to start at 7pm.

Indie rock band Marsden continue to take the north Derbyshire festival scene by storm. Their booking at Spadgerfest follows Brit Fest at The Britannia this August bank holiday preceded by Brit Fest at the Britannia Inn, Tupton and Rockfest at the Hollingwood Hotel in Hollingwood. Marsden are scheduled to play at Spadgerfest at 6.15pm.

Two duos – The Shambles featuring singer Kelly Sheldon and her guitarist husband Chris, and Rogue comprising vocalist Hannah Lily and guitarist/vocalist Jon Wynn – will be performing at 4.30pm and 3.45pm respectively.

Professional singer Ami Evans will be on stage at 3pm, singing hits from the 50s to the current day. Ami, who is Matt Evans’ sister, is part of The Bluebirds trio.

Craig Barker will be entertaining the crowd from 2.30pm, Johnny Mulholland’s set starts at 2pm and Brooklyn kick off the live entertainment at 1.45pm.

Supporters of the festival have the opportunity to win some amazing prizes in a raffle, thanks to the generosity of businesses throughout Chesterfield.

Local food vendors Pizza Pi and Leets Treats will be on site throughout the day to cater for all sweet and savoury needs.

Spadgerfest has been a huge success for two years and continues into a third year with co-hosts Nikki Rogers and Tim Beeton.

Matt’s school friend Kelly Sheldon was spurred into launching Spadgerfest when she saw a Justgiving page, set up by Nikki Rogers, to create memories for Matt and his children. As a musician with connections in the area, Kelly collaborated with friends to create an event where people could come along to sing, dance and celebrate the local legend that Matt was.