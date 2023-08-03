Lunarca, fronted by Chesterfield singer Connor Berry (second left), release their new single Touch of Gold on August 11.

Lunarca will be playing in the Buxton Brewery Tent on Sunday, August 6, at 6.30pm as part of the weekend festival in Queen’s Park.

The quartet’s appearance comes on the back of bookings at major festivals Reading & Leeds, where they have played for two years in a row, and Tramlines Crystal stage.

Lunarca’s hotly anticipated new single, Touch of Gold, is described by the band as a shot of energetic dopamine in audio form, with thunderous jet-fuelled guitars, raw snarling vocals and poetic lyrics. It will be released on August 11.

Frontman Connor Berry, who hails from Chesterfield, says: “Touch Of Gold’ is a real anger-built track which captures the frustration of

being overlooked. Though there’s a constant reminder of hope ‘Nothing’s grey with the touch of gold.’ This song sums up the state of the world and I feel that a lot of people will relate to it.”

An accompanying music video shows Connor, guitarist Elliot Britton, bassist Jasper Elliott and drummer Kyle Sherwin performing a lie take of the song.

Lunarca have released two singles, both of which featured in ThisFeelings ‘Upcoming Bands’ playlist and garnered early support from BBC Radio Sheffield and Amazing Radio.