News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Lunarca plug new single at Eat in the Park festival in Chesterfield

Music fans heading to Chesterfield’s new Eat in the Park festival should keep their eyes and ears open for the band Lunarca who are releasing a new single.
By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Lunarca, fronted by Chesterfield singer Connor Berry (second left), release their new single Touch of Gold on August 11.Lunarca, fronted by Chesterfield singer Connor Berry (second left), release their new single Touch of Gold on August 11.
Lunarca, fronted by Chesterfield singer Connor Berry (second left), release their new single Touch of Gold on August 11.

Lunarca will be playing in the Buxton Brewery Tent on Sunday, August 6, at 6.30pm as part of the weekend festival in Queen’s Park.

The quartet’s appearance comes on the back of bookings at major festivals Reading & Leeds, where they have played for two years in a row, and Tramlines Crystal stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lunarca’s hotly anticipated new single, Touch of Gold, is described by the band as a shot of energetic dopamine in audio form, with thunderous jet-fuelled guitars, raw snarling vocals and poetic lyrics. It will be released on August 11.

Most Popular

    Frontman Connor Berry, who hails from Chesterfield, says: “Touch Of Gold’ is a real anger-built track which captures the frustration of

    being overlooked. Though there’s a constant reminder of hope ‘Nothing’s grey with the touch of gold.’ This song sums up the state of the world and I feel that a lot of people will relate to it.”

    An accompanying music video shows Connor, guitarist Elliot Britton, bassist Jasper Elliott and drummer Kyle Sherwin performing a lie take of the song.

    Lunarca have released two singles, both of which featured in ThisFeelings ‘Upcoming Bands’ playlist and garnered early support from BBC Radio Sheffield and Amazing Radio.

    The Sheffield group, who have amassed more than 15 million views across their social media, have opened for bands such as Tom Hingley (former frontman of Inspiral Carpets), CVC and The Clause at sold out shows.

    Related topics:ChesterfieldLeedsQueen's Park