Luke Combs UK will perform country megastar's hit tunes live in Chesterfield
Luke Combs UK will bring the heart and soul of country music to the Winding Wheel Theatre on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Incredible songs, authentic Southern vibes and a whole lot of boot-stomping fun is promised by an act that has racked up sold-out shows throughout the UK.
The image of Luke Combs and that North Carolina Country vocal and sound are on full display in this show, with a jaw-dropping closeness to the real thing. A live five-piece band perform all of Luke’s hits and fan favourites from across all of his albums.
As the only tribute band to be officially endorsed by Luke Combs, this is one group that fans won’t want to miss seeing perform live.
The concert is suitable for 14+ years and starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £29.90, book at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk