Vipertime will be playing at Lost in the Hills Festival in May.

Lost in the Hills Festival will take over the grounds of the Watts Russell Arms at Hopedale, Alstonfield on May 10 and 11. Rosa Festival will run at Kenslow Farm, Middleton by Youlgreave from June 7 to 10.

Back for its third year, Lost in the Hills offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature, contemporary music and the arts. The organisers have curated a line-up of contemporary, world, experimental and folk music.

The programme includes: Frankie Archer (future folk myths), Seaming To (contemporary broken beats) Vipertime (basement ethio jazz), Ilke-Ta (broken jazz flavour), Anona (earth folk fantasy), Raoul Vignal (intricate Nordic folk), S8JFou (laptop glitch beat).

Other artists appearing at Lost in the Hills are The Beadling (medieval folk sisters), Purple Hat Mob (psychedelic jam groove), The Seekers (inclusive sufi expression), Seikou Susso (Gambian kora griot), Serena Jasmine (expressive free neosoul), J2Oh (live jazz dnb), Fuji Speedway (world fusion quintet), Ruby Geddes (ephemeral nature songs).

Creativity and connection are central to the philosophy behind the festival, with jam sessions and creative workshops and eco-conscious craft stalls, as well as links to local rewilding and tree-planting initiatives.

Locally produced ales and ciders and vegan and vegetarian food are all available on site.

Both camping and caravanning are available a short walk from the event allowing visitors and families an immersive experience of the famously beautiful Peak District.

Lost in the Hills Festival is presented by Creative Peaks. Weekend tickets from £45 (adult), £22.50 (child), go to www.creativepeaks.art

DJs rule at Rosa Festival where the 2024 headliners will be ZERO, [Ivy] and Vandals who have played in warehouses across the world.

British producer ZERO is a rising star in the global bass music scene, thanks to the success of Enter The Dragon’ (2018) which totalled more than five million streams on major platforms worldwide and his EP Scenes (2020) which hit number 1 on Beatport and Juno charts within 12 hours of release.

Drum and bass producer [Ivy] hails from Bristol and was named one of BBC Radio 1’s Essential Artists for 2023. She made her US debut at the EDC Las Vegas on the Circuit Ground stage in front of a 40,000-strong audience in March.

Pioneering tech funk producer Vandal has a busy spring/summer of festival bookings around the world including France and Slovakia. Vandal has had solid support from Radio 1 where presenter Zane Lowe described Vandal’s Mad as Hell release as the ‘hottest record in the world’.

Drum and bass producer DRZ will make his debut in the Peak District on the back of releasing music with Skank and Bass and collaborating with Sub Zero and Haribo on the tracks Abyss and Paradise. Leeds based jungle hardcore DJ Bowen, who is also a newcomer to the Rosa Festival posse of performers, said: “Wicked lineup! Soo excited to play this one and my first time at Rosa.”

Set for its fifth anniversary, Rosa Festival will be promoting grassroots talent throughout the weekend. Artists manager Zach Chant said: “Being able to give undiscovered performers a platform to showcase their talent brings us massive satisfaction.”

Beyond the music, festival attendees will be able to experience the natural beauty of the surrounding national park on guided hikes and walking routes.