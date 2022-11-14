News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Revellers loving the 90s music at Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Look who's partying in these 30 photos of 90s reunion in Chesterfield music venue

Music fans partied like it was the Nineties when a Chesterfield music venue turned back time.

By Gay Bolton
37 minutes ago

Real Time Live hosted a 90s reunion night on Saturday with the event proving the hottest ticket in town. The night was a sell-out, mirroring the success of three previous 90s reunions at the Marsden Street venue.

The retro music nights were launched following the publication of the book Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield. Author Neil Anderson said: “We were overwhelmed by the interest in our ‘90s night following the success of the book and previous events.

"We’re due to return to Real Time Live on Friday, June 2, 2023.”

1. Friends reunited

Raising a glass to the great era of 90s music.

Photo: Tina Sherwood

Photo Sales

2. Hi there!

Revellers greet the photographer.

Photo: Tina Sherwood

Photo Sales

3. Bunch up!

Friends ready for a close-up photo.

Photo: Tina Sherwood

Photo Sales

4. Broad smiles

Girls having a good time at the 90s reunion.

Photo: Tina Sherwood

Photo Sales
Chesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 8