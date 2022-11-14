Look who's partying in these 30 photos of 90s reunion in Chesterfield music venue

Real Time Live hosted a 90s reunion night on Saturday with the event proving the hottest ticket in town. The night was a sell-out, mirroring the success of three previous 90s reunions at the Marsden Street venue.

The retro music nights were launched following the publication of the book Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield. Author Neil Anderson said: “We were overwhelmed by the interest in our ‘90s night following the success of the book and previous events.