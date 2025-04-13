London Community Gospel Choir joins Classic Ibiza line-up at Chatsworth

Classic Ibiza at Chatsworth in 2024 (photo: David Evans)

One of the world’s most in-demand choirs will be performing at Chatsworth this summer as part of the Classic Ibiza concert.

London Community Gospel Choir has performed at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Glastonbury, the Grammys and the Royal Albert Hall and recorded with Adele, Blur, Madonna and Gregory Porter.

The choir will team up with the Urban Soul Orchestra for the outdoor concert at Chatsworth on July 12.

Lisa Ward, event director of Classic Ibiza, said: “It’s hard to put into words how excited we are to be joined by the truly awesome London Community Gospel Choir as our special guests. Just imagine the soulful wall of sound they will create with Stephen Hussey’s amazing Urban Soul Orchestra. This summer’s Classic Ibiza is a show you’ll not want to miss - it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it!”

This year’s Classic Ibiza will feature a best-of set made up of firm crowd favourites from the show’s 10-year history. Urban Soul Orchestra’s performance will recreate the experience of hearing a club DJ, with one track seamlessly transitioning to the next.

London Community Gospel Choir will be performing in the first half of the show alongside USO and DJ Goldierocks, as well as with DJ Jose Luis in his Afro/Latin House set.

The choir’s Leonn Meade adds: “Much of house music has its roots in gospel, with artists such as Barbara Tucker, Joe Smooth and even Aretha Franklin providing iconic vocals on some real club classics. Our collaboration with Classic Ibiza this summer is going to be something very special, and we can’t wait to bring our unique vibe to the party at Chatsworth in July.”

To book tickets, go to classicibiza.co.uk