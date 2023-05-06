Lol Goodman Band play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on May 18, 2023.

The group will be performing at Real Time Live on Thursday, May 18, where fans will get a sneak preview of songs from their fifth studio album, Playing For Ghosts, which is released at the end of that month.

Prolific songwriter Lol Goodman has crafted most of the songs on the album which points towards Southern American blues-rock.

Signed to Right Track/Universal, the band launched their new album tour by performing at the 02 Academy in Sheffield and at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The band love nothing better than to play long sets so they can really get “into the feel” of the gig, playing original material from their albums with a smattering of a few well-known blues tunes.

Three years ago and just before lockdown, Lol Goodman Band completed a successful ten-date tour of California, performing at venues ranging from 800 to 1200 including the famous Arcadia Blues club. A show at the iconic Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles wrapped up the tour in style.

Formed in 2013, the band have built up a large fanbase with music lovers drawn by the unique ‘Southern’ grit in their music.

As testament to their combined talents, Lol Goodman Band enjoy playing live raw unrehearsed classics at smaller venues, blues clubs and jam session

Lol said: “We are all highly experienced musicians, we see ourselves as hitting the industry ‘back to front’. Throughout our primary lives, we had always played semi professionally and carried out session work; but as soon as we were in a position to commit full time – we did. Both myself and James “Doc” Horrocks have had professional careers, raised a family etc… before committing full time to this band to fulfil our lifetime desire doing what we really want to do! The band also includes three highly experienced session musicians who have earned a living all their life from playing music – no mean feat in itself, but a testament to their ability and commitment to what they love.

"The band has also been borne out of loads of personal health issues, which drives us forward to carry on playing – we never throw the towel in! Paul Edgeley (bass guitar) – heart attack victim; Lol Goodman (vocals/guitar) – mental breakdown from stress of working in the finance world; Rick Lacey – essential tremor disorder (stops when he plays drums), hyperthyroidism, depression; Tony Nicholls (piano, keyboards) – diabetes. Only the Doc (of course) is in full fitness!

“But we still have we still have the energy on stage to beat off any young pups, often playing well over two hours in a show.

“So, our challenge is to take on the younger musicians head on and wave the flag that if you have talent you are never too old to be a rock/ blues musician playing at the top.”