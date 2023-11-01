News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Local singer Hannah Brine releases new single Spirit of the Singers

Local singer-songwriter - Hannah Brine - releases the next song from her Live at Fiction Studios EP - ‘Spirit of the Singers’, on November 10th.
By Hannah BrineContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hannah has performed with Gary Barlow and sung on Disney sessions, plus trained choirs for performances at the BBC Proms and Strictly Come Dancing, as well as having a Number 1-selling trance record, but now finally takes her turn in the spotlight, with her folk song Spirit of the Singers. Written with Daisy Chute, the song is a homage to female writers, who have influenced them, including Joni Mitchell, Carol King, Eva Cassidy, and Linda Perry.

The rest of the EP flirts with Joni-style ballads, including Boxes, and the more jazzy Picture Book. The EP was recorded at Fiction Studios London, and Hannah’s stunning vocals are backed by the HB Band packed full of talent - Greg Sanders on guitar, Ed Blunt on piano, Tom Walley on bass, Simon Spies on drums, Christinna Tedders on violin and backing vocals and Imogen Halsey on cello and backing vocals .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their credits include the London Symphony Orchestra, West End musical theatre appearances including Once, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera and The Book of Mormon, Norwegian singer songwriter Sigrid, Grammy award winner Derrick Hodge, virtuoso drummer Marcus Gilmore, singer songwriter Beth Nielson Chapman as well as most major London venues.

Most Popular
    Singer-songwriter Hannah BrineSinger-songwriter Hannah Brine
    Singer-songwriter Hannah Brine

    Much of the EP was co-written with Hannah’s regular collaborator Michael Garvin, responsible for 23 number 1 hits, including George Benson’s Never Give up on a Good Thing, and J Lo’s Waiting For Tonight. Hannah says :"I love writing songs, and I love the craft of songwriting. So this song was a particularly fun jig-saw puzzle to write - I grew up listening to Joni and Carol as huge influences, so they had to get a mention, and it was also a magical moment to get my own Mum in there as the final verse, as a female singer who has meant a lot to my musical development. We couldn't get Nina Simone and Dolly Parton in there, and we had to leave a few other brilliant artists out, but I think the idea of songs being a legacy is a beautiful one, and very true. " Hannah performs on December 15th, at the Greenman Gallery, Buxton https://www.wegottickets.com/event/596055

    Related topics:Gary BarlowDisney