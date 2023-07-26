Local Indie rock band Shadows of a Silhoutte have secured a momentous opportunity to play alongside such iconic musicians Kasabian and James on the main stage at this years Derbyshire festival YNOT.

The 4 piece Indie Rock band hail from Amber Valley and Chesterfield and have been writing and performing their own tracks for the last 4 years.

This performance will be vindication of all their hard work and commitment to their music, which has been achieved by writing, producing, recording and performing without any affiliation to a record label or management company.

Shadows of a Silhouette to perform at Ynot Festival.

They are regularly supported by BBC Introducing in the East Midlands presenter Dean Jackson and in fact played on the Quarry stage at Ynot in 2022 thanks to BBC Introducing.