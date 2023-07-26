News you can trust since 1855
Local band Shadows of a Silhouette take to the main stage at Ynot

Local band Shadows of a Silhouette with band members from both Amber Vally and Chesterfield will be taking to the Main Stage at Ynot festival at 2pm on Saturday 29th July this year alongside such icons as Kasabian and James
By David BrownContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read

Local Indie rock band Shadows of a Silhoutte have secured a momentous opportunity to play alongside such iconic musicians Kasabian and James on the main stage at this years Derbyshire festival YNOT.

The 4 piece Indie Rock band hail from Amber Valley and Chesterfield and have been writing and performing their own tracks for the last 4 years.

This performance will be vindication of all their hard work and commitment to their music, which has been achieved by writing, producing, recording and performing without any affiliation to a record label or management company.

Shadows of a Silhouette to perform at Ynot Festival.Shadows of a Silhouette to perform at Ynot Festival.
    They are regularly supported by BBC Introducing in the East Midlands presenter Dean Jackson and in fact played on the Quarry stage at Ynot in 2022 thanks to BBC Introducing.

    The band continue to write and perform new tracks, some of which will be showcased this weekend at YNOT. They love perfoming live and have recently played live gigs at both The Network (formerly The Plug) and The Leadmill in Sheffield.

