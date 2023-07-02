Alan Charnley found writing his new show for Buxton Festival Fringe and a self-help book just the tonic to recover from life-saving surgery.

Alan Charnley, who lives in Buxton, had major surgery to remove two tumours last August and reckons the writing of both his new show

and a self-help book have been just the tonic for his recovery.

He will be premiering his interactive show, Pop Star of the Century, in Buxton’s Pump Room as part of the Festival Fringe. The show, which opens on Friday, July 7, sees the likes of Elvis and Cliff compete against the likes of John Lennon and Agnetha from ABBA in a knockout singing competition. The audience at High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar will be invited to sing along to classic pop choruses on Friday, July 14. Tickets costing £10 for each show are obtainable from Buxton Opera House on 01298 72190.

Alan wrote his new book Facing Surgery – Don’t be a Scaredy Cat, to help other anxious patients like he was when he was diagnosed. He said: “The book advises those fearful, as I figured I was, to seek early treatment. Those worriers may well discover during the course of their medical journeys, as I did, that they are much braver than they thought they were.”

Told by doctors that the cancer would kill him if he didn’t have treatment, Alan had major surgery at Christie Hospital in Manchester. He said: “I underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy to shrink the tumours and then they operated. I required a blood transfusion during the operation and was in critical care afterwards.”

Alan was so pleased with how he coped with the trauma that he decided to write the book with the intention of helping others who might be nervous about medical treatment. He said: “Those who put off seeking medical treatment can leave it too late. If you have symptoms get them checked out.”

The 70-year-old had a fear of all things medical because of bad experiences during childhood. Alan said: “It was white coat syndrome – dentists, doctors etc. I always feared needles, anything invasive. As a child I had tonsils operation, gas in the dentist’s chairs producing nightmares, was in an isolation ward with chicken pox complications and doctors never used to explain what was going to happen so that induced fear. That’s changed in the modern NHS where you’re fully consulted.”

His book is available from High Peak Bookstore, Buxton Trading Post and outlets worldwide.

Alan previously won a top award at Buxton Festival Fringe for one of his shows. His most recent show was a rock musical, Christmas in July, which he performed as Johnny Dysfunctional before the Covid outbreak.

He also sings under the name Boy in a Dolls House and has been writing and performing songs all his life with several of his compositions released as singles on the CBS Records label.

