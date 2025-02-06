Level 42 will round off their World Machine 40th anniversary tour at Becketwell Live, Derby on November 17, 2025.

Jazz-funk band Level 42 have announced a live show in Derbyshire to round off a milestone tour that celebrates the 40th anniversary of their innovative album World Machine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group – who racked up hit after hit in the Eighties and Nineties – will play at the new Becketwell Live venue in Derby on November 17. Tickets are currently on pre-sale from aegpresents.co.uk and go on general sale this Friday, February 7 at 10am.

Lead singer Mark King said: “I am so excited to be able to announce The ‘World Machine’ 40th Anniversary Tour for 2025. As our amazing fans will know, ‘World Machine’ marked a turning point in the band’s career, not least in the international success the album gave us. So, I am looking forward to seeing you all out there next autumn when we can romp through all those songs again together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘World Machine’ was the album that set Level 42 on the path to true super-stardom. Released in 1985, it was a hit both here and in the States, and has now been certified double platinum. It was on this album, the band’s sixth, that arguably they nailed down the sound and the style that made them one of the biggest groups in the world.

On this album Level 42 refined the funky pop fusion that had grown from their jazz roots - and had already brought them serious success - and truly made it their own. ‘World Machine’ features the singles ‘Something About You’ (the band's only American top 10 hit) and ‘Leaving Me Now’, and it showed the band’s progression in style and confidence that would lead to their massive ‘Running In The Family’ album the following year. Four decades on from the release of ‘World Machine’, Level 42 are still in demand the world over, as the many sold out shows on this run attests. This UK tour celebrates a great album, but is also an opportunity simply to witness one of the most popular and enduring British bands doing what they do best.

Roachford will be special guest on the tour. Fronted by Andrew Roachford, the band had their first hit ‘Cuddly Toy’ in 1989, followed by ‘Family Man’. After signing a seven album recording deal with Columbia, the group had a successful run in the Nineties which included top 30 singles ‘Only Be With You’ and ‘The Way I Feel’. Andrew Roachford has also pursued a successful solo career and is a member of Mike and the Mechanics which was founded by former Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford.

*Becketwell Live is a new £46million entertainment venue at Colyear Street, Derby which will launch this spring. The venue has a capacity of 3,500 and will host concerts, family events, sports and conferencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening season’s artists include tribute bands Rumours of Fleetwood Mac on July 19 and Bjorn Again on October 3.

Ht-making band Wet Wet Wet – who topped the charts with a cover of The Troggs’ classic Love Is All Around in 1994 - will play at Becketwell Live on October 28.

There’s a hefty helping of comedy in the form of MIriam Margoyles: From A to Z on September 11, Saving Grace’s Jungle Fever on September 16 and John BIshop on October 21. Clinton Baptiste is the first comedy act to be announced for 2026 and will be performing at Becketwell Live on March 13.

British astronaut Tim Peake will touch down at Derby’s new entertainment centre on October 11, 2025. For tickets, go to https://becketwelllive.co.uk/events