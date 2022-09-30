Leo Sayer's live show in Derbyshire celebrates 50th anniversary in music business

Pop legend Leo Sayer will replay his golden hits when he sings live in Derbyshire as part of his 50th anniversary tour.

Leo, who has racked up millions of album sales and transatlantic chart-topping singles, performs at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

During the summer he raced to the top of the dance charts with a new Armand van Helden and Meck reworking of his 2006 number one single, Thunder In My Heart Again.

The 74-year-old singer was extremely active over lockdown while at home in Australia where he spent a lot of time recording and releasing new singles – My City In Lockdown and How Did We Get Here? Leo collaborated on the tribute single to his friend and late guitarist, Al Hodge, by recording Al’s classic track Tradewinds. He also found time to self-produce a new album - Northern Songs, his own take on songs written and composed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison which is out now on CD and vinyl.

Leo’s hit singles include The Show Must Go On, One Man Band, Moonlighting, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, How Much Love, I Can’t Stop Loving You, More Than I Can Say and the timeless When I Need You, the latter hitting number one in both the UK and America.

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing not only topped the charts but scooped a Grammy Award for best rhythm and blues song in 1977.

Leo was awarded the Gold Badge of Merit for his songwriting in 2015. He said: “It’s always nice to be recognised by your peers. Songwriting is the most important facet of my work, and it’s nice that my songs are popular, and according to this award, admired also.”

Aside from the music, Leo has had a varied career, appearing on The Muppet Show, The Wiggles (DVD) and Celebrity Big Brother UK (season five, for 10 days). He said: “I’d met Muppets creator, Jim Henson, a few years earlier on the set of Sesame Street, which he also created. We connected really well and I guess that’s what led to the invite to be a guest on the show. I wasn’t the most famous face during that series, but Jim insisted to the producers that I’d be great TV viewing, and I think my performance, and the rapport with the characters on the show, made it a huge success. Jim was a great guy and I truly miss him.”