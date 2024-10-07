Leo Sayer will perform songs from his 50-year career when he brings his Still Feels Like Dancing show to Buxton Opera House on October 11, 2024 (photo: Larnce Gold)

Leo Sayer will perform in Derbyshire on his extended Still Feel Like Dancing tour during which he is celebrating more than half a century as a recording artist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chart-topping singer will visit Buxton Opera House on October 11, 2024 where fans can expect to hear much-loved songs from Leo’s back catalogue performed with boundless energy and accompanied by a live band.

Leo’s army of hit singles include When I Need You, which reached number one in 1977, Thunder In My Heart which took pole position in the charts on re-release in 2006, The Show Must Go On, One Man Band, Moonlighting, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, How Much Love, I Can’t Stop Loving You and More Than I Can Say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His forthcoming autobiography ‘Just A Boy’ will be published later this year, exactly 50 years since he released an album of the same name.

One of the most successful British artists of all time, Leo Sayer has racked up millions of album sales as well as transatlantic No.1 singles (in addition to numerous GRAMMY and BASCA awards) since releasing his debut single way back in 1972.

The perennial, much-loved British pop performer also hit the top of the dance charts again two years ago with a storming Armand van Helden re-working of his 2006 UK No.1 single with Meck, Thunder In My Heart Again.

Leo has been a resident of New South Wales, Australia, since 2009 where he lives with his wife Donatella, his partner for nearly 40 years whom he married in 2023.

Tickets to see Leo in Buxton are priced from £39; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk